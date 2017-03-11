Saudi soldier killed by gunmen in Shi...

Saudi soldier killed by gunmen in Shi'ite Muslim town - ministry

A Saudi soldier was killed by gunmen late on Tuesday in the Eastern city of Qatif, in an incident the interior ministry said was carried out by "terrorist elements". The security patrol came under fire upon approaching a suspicious vehicle, the statement carried by state news agency SPA, adding that the gunmen fled the area.

