Rolling into Raqqa: But not involving...

Rolling into Raqqa: But not involving Russia in terror meeting is odd

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Two new U.S. moves related to Syria raise the inevitable question of what is going on in foreign policy under the new administration of President Donald Trump. The first is an increase in the U.S. force level in Syria, announced Thursday, of 400 Army, Marine and Special Forces personnel, in effect doubling U.S. troops there involved in the now six-year-long multiparty civil war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. 4 hr misbehaved 1
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC