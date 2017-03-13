Regrets? I should have killed more people, says Carlos the Jackal
The political extremist known as Carlos the Jackal has told a French court he had only one regret about his life as a "professional revolutionary" - that he did not kill people he should have. Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, once dubbed the world's most wanted man, appeared in court over a deadly 1974 attack at a Paris shopping arcade.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|15 hr
|Texxy
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|22 hr
|Texxy
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Sun
|misbehaved
|1
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
