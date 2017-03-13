Regrets? I should have killed more pe...

Regrets? I should have killed more people, says Carlos the Jackal

Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

The political extremist known as Carlos the Jackal has told a French court he had only one regret about his life as a "professional revolutionary" - that he did not kill people he should have. Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, once dubbed the world's most wanted man, appeared in court over a deadly 1974 attack at a Paris shopping arcade.

