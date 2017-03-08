Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for talks focusing on the situation in Syria and Israeli concerns about the role of Iran and its proxies there. Greeting Netanyahu at the start of their Kremlin negotiations, Putin emphasized a high level of trust between them.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Wed
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
