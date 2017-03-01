Prosecutors: NY man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists
A New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another extremist group and later told authorities he'd been prepared to strap on a bomb to sacrifice himself for jihad, prosecutors said Saturday. And when police on suburban Long Island arrested Elvis Redzepagic on Feb. 2 on a minor, unrelated charge, he told them: "I'm going to leave this country, and I'm going to come back with an Army - Islam is coming," according to a federal court complaint unsealed Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Divorce proceedings
|60
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC