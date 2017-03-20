Police arrest 18 Arab suspects in Lion's Gate stabbing
Antisemitism in the US is on the rise - what do US senators and Israeli ministers have to say about it? Save your seat An ongoing police investigation into the March 13 Purim stabbing attack of two officers at the Old City's Lion's Gate resulted in the arrests of 18 Arab suspects from Judea and Samaria, and Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem, police said on Sunday. Both officers were moderately wounded in the attack, and the terrorist, from Jabl Mukaber, was shot dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Mar 15
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC