Police arrest 18 Arab suspects in Lion's Gate stabbing

18 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Antisemitism in the US is on the rise - what do US senators and Israeli ministers have to say about it? Save your seat An ongoing police investigation into the March 13 Purim stabbing attack of two officers at the Old City's Lion's Gate resulted in the arrests of 18 Arab suspects from Judea and Samaria, and Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem, police said on Sunday. Both officers were moderately wounded in the attack, and the terrorist, from Jabl Mukaber, was shot dead.

