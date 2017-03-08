Pakistan says it closed Afghan border to avoid more attacks ISLAMABAD ...
Pakistan on Thursday shut its porous border with landlocked Afghanistan after opening it for two days, saying the measure was necessary to save Pakistanis from attacks from militants operating inside Afghanistan. Nafees Zakaria, spokesman for Pakistan's foreign ministry, told reporters the country was forced to close the border because of the threat of terrorism from militant groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the Islamic State group and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which are located in Afghanistan and trying to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
