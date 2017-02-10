Pakistan hosts 10-nation regional economic summit
Participants in a regional economic summit agreed Wednesday to collectively fight the challenge of terrorism and push for greater collaboration in the areas of trade, energy and infrastructure development. Islamabad hosted the day-long 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization summit to finalize a "Vision 2025" plan for expanding trade and prosperity among member nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|8 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Tue
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC