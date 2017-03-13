NZ Herald Editorial: Hard right made gains in Holland but did not win
Dutch voters have given cause for hope that immigration and terrorism might not have completely destabilised Western democracies at the moment. The anti-Muslim extremist party of Gert Wilders was beaten by the incumbent party led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
