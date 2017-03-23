'Not in our name': Muslim leaders hold peace rally in wake of Westminster terror attack

More than 200 people turned out in Victoria Square, holding banners that read "Not in our name - Muslims oppose Isis", in an event organised by Birmingham Central Mosque. Surrounded by civic and multi-faith religious leaders, Dr Waqar Azmi told the crowd: "For too long, we've had terrorist and extremists in all communities, in Muslim and non-Muslim, who try to define us.

