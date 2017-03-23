'Not in our name': Muslim leaders hold peace rally in wake of Westminster terror attack
More than 200 people turned out in Victoria Square, holding banners that read "Not in our name - Muslims oppose Isis", in an event organised by Birmingham Central Mosque. Surrounded by civic and multi-faith religious leaders, Dr Waqar Azmi told the crowd: "For too long, we've had terrorist and extremists in all communities, in Muslim and non-Muslim, who try to define us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Fri
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC