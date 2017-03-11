Netanyahu vows new settlement amid talks with US envoy
Israel has declared the Palestine Liberation Organization's main financial body to be a terrorist organization, infuriating the Palestinians as U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy wrapped up his first visit to the region. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Thursday said "all necessary actions will be taken" to seize assets of the Palestinian National Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Abamdoned memories
|65
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|15 hr
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|17 hr
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|19 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Wed
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC