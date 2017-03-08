Nails on the road, followed by shooti...

Nails on the road, followed by shooting attacks on Israelis

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Security Services released for publication Sunday that several Hamas cells has been arrested in Judea and Samaria over the past several weeks while planning attacks on Israelis. Last month, a number of students from Bir Zeit University, near Ramallah, were detained for questioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March 3 hr Texxy 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Sun misbehaved 1
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC