Nails on the road, followed by shooting attacks on Israelis
The Security Services released for publication Sunday that several Hamas cells has been arrested in Judea and Samaria over the past several weeks while planning attacks on Israelis. Last month, a number of students from Bir Zeit University, near Ramallah, were detained for questioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|3 hr
|Texxy
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Sun
|misbehaved
|1
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC