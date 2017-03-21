MPs increase security following murde...

MPs increase security following murder of Jo Cox

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

MPs Gavin Barwell and Tom Brake have increased security at their homes and constituency offices following Jo Cox's murder Sutton and Croydon MPs have revealed they have increased security at home and their constituency offices following the murder of Labour politician Jo Cox. Carshalton and Wallington MP, Tom Brake, and Croydon Central MP, Gavin Barwell, admitted having they have taken steps to improve their safety following threats made in person or via social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mon CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Mar 15 DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC