MPs increase security following murder of Jo Cox

MPs Gavin Barwell and Tom Brake have increased security at their homes and constituency offices following Jo Cox's murder Sutton and Croydon MPs have revealed they have increased security at home and their constituency offices following the murder of Labour politician Jo Cox. Carshalton and Wallington MP, Tom Brake, and Croydon Central MP, Gavin Barwell, admitted having they have taken steps to improve their safety following threats made in person or via social media.

