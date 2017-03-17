Missiles Fired from Syria at Israeli Jets after Airstrikes
Syria said it launched anti-aircraft missiles against Israeli warplanes in Israeli-controlled territory early on Friday, following a series of Israeli airstrikes inside Syria - a rare military exchange between the two hostile Mideast neighbors that was confirmed by both countries. The Israeli military said its warplanes struck several targets in Syria and were back in Israeli-controlled airspace when several anti-aircraft missiles were launched from Syria toward the Israeli jets.
