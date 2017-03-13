Met fights mock-gun battle on Thames ...

Met fights mock-gun battle on Thames during terrorism test

12 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Armed police have played out the chaos of a "pleasure boat" terrorist attack on the Thames in a unique marine-based exercise to test the emergency response to gunmen. A sightseeing vessel became the scene of a fierce mock-gun battle between armed officers and police volunteers posing as terrorists shortly after 11am on Sunday, close to the London Docklands area.

