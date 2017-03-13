Met fights mock-gun battle on Thames during terrorism test
Armed police have played out the chaos of a "pleasure boat" terrorist attack on the Thames in a unique marine-based exercise to test the emergency response to gunmen. A sightseeing vessel became the scene of a fierce mock-gun battle between armed officers and police volunteers posing as terrorists shortly after 11am on Sunday, close to the London Docklands area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 17
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Mar 15
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC