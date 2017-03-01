Media attack trump's terrorism expert Dr. Sebastian Gorka

In keeping with the news media's tradition of denigrating and maligning Republican appointees to key White House positions including those related to national security and counter-terrorism, famed military and law enforcement strategist Dr. Sebastian Gorka is being targeted and accused of being Islamophobic without any credible evidence. He's also being labeled anti-Semitic by left-wing Jews who display more hatred for President Donald Trump -- who has Jewish family members -- than for Islamic terrorists such as Hamas and Hezbollah who seek the total annihilation of the Israelis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enter Stage Right.