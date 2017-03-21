McGuinness: From IRA terrorist to pea...

McGuinness: From IRA terrorist to peacemaker

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

To his friends, Martin McGuinness was the Nelson Mandela of Northern Ireland; to his enemies, he was seen as a terrorist. McGuinness, who has died aged 66, rose through the ranks of the IRA, from stone-throwing youth to feared fighter and, finally, after joining the peace process, to elder statesman of Northern Irish politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mon CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Sat Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Mar 15 DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC