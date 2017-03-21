McGuinness: From IRA terrorist to peacemaker
To his friends, Martin McGuinness was the Nelson Mandela of Northern Ireland; to his enemies, he was seen as a terrorist. McGuinness, who has died aged 66, rose through the ranks of the IRA, from stone-throwing youth to feared fighter and, finally, after joining the peace process, to elder statesman of Northern Irish politics.
