Man charged with murder as terrorism ...

Man charged with murder as terrorism in NYC hate crime

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

A 28-year-old man who said he came to New York to kill black people faces terrorism- and hate crime-related murder charges in the fatal stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday. James Harris Jackson told police he was targeting black men and said he viewed stabbing Caughman as a "practice" run for more killings in Times Square, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 1 hr Texxy 3
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC