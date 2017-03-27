Man charged with murder as terrorism in NYC hate crime

A 28-year-old man who said he came to New York to kill black people faces terrorism- and hate crime-related murder charges in the fatal stabbing death of Timothy Caughman, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday. James Harris Jackson told police he was targeting black men and said he viewed stabbing Caughman as a "practice" run for more killings in Times Square, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.