London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
Armed counter terrorism officers of the London Metropolitan Police, take part in a training exercise to rescue hostages, played by actors, from a cruise boat on the river Thames, in London, Britain March 19, 2017. Armed counter terrorism officers of the London Metropolitan Police, take part in a training exercise to rescue hostages, played by actors, from a cruise boat on the river Thames, in London, Britain March 19, 2017.
