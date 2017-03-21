London police say Parliament attack i...

London police say Parliament attack is being treated as 'terrorist incident" for now

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Britain's Parliament was locked down Wednesday after an attacker stabbed an officer and was then shot by police, and witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the nearby Westminster Bridge. London police said they were treating the attack as a "terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mon CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Mar 15 DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC