London attack: Direct hand by ISIS unlikely, counterterrorism expert says
Investigators do not currently see a direct ISIS hand in last week's attack in London, a British counterterrorism official told CNN on Saturday. Khalid Masood was active on the encryption messaging service WhatsApp two minutes before he started his attack Wednesday on Westminster Bridge, but no evidence has emerged to show he was communicating with ISIS at any point, the official told CNN.
