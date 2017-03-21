Lawsuit accuses Saudi government of i...

Lawsuit accuses Saudi government of involvement in 9/11

Families of 850 victims who died on 9/11 and 1,500 people injured that day are suing the Saudi government, accusing it of providing material and financial assistance to al Qaeda for years leading up to the worst terrorist attack on US soil. It's one of largest 9/11-related lawsuits to be filed since Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act over a presidential veto in September.

