Lawmakers probe claim DOJ aided Iraqi terror suspect days before November election
Federal lawmakers are investigating the possibility that senior Department of Justice officials interfered in a terrorism probe involving a refugee just prior to the November election in an effort to deny campaign momentum to Donald Trump, Fox News has learned. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has launched a formal inquiry into the San Antonio, Texas, case, in which a terror suspect's pending arrest was allegedly spiked just over a week before the election.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Wed
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
