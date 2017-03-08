Lawmakers probe claim DOJ aided Iraqi terror suspect days before November election

Federal lawmakers are investigating the possibility that senior Department of Justice officials interfered in a terrorism probe involving a refugee just prior to the November election in an effort to deny campaign momentum to Donald Trump, Fox News has learned. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has launched a formal inquiry into the San Antonio, Texas, case, in which a terror suspect's pending arrest was allegedly spiked just over a week before the election.

