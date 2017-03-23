Laptop ban 'mystery': Why did the U.S. and U.K. choose different countries
The U.S. and U.K. governments stunned the world this week by declaring passengers would be forbidden from carrying many electronic devices aboard flights from airports across the Middle East and North Africa. The sudden moves, attributed to fears terrorists could plant explosives in devices bigger than a smartphone, left airlines scrambling and travelers confused about what to do with their laptops and tablets.
