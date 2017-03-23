Judge seeks common ground in 9/11 sui...

Judge seeks common ground in 9/11 suits against Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A federal judge in New York is trying to bring order to the legal process after a new law opened the floodgates to 9/11 lawsuits blaming Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terrorist attacks. Magistrate Sarah Netburn presided over a hearing Thursday that brought together dozens of lawyers who have filed lawsuits since September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... 3 hr Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? 3 hr Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. 3 hr Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC