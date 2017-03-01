Jordan says executes 15 people, 10 for terrorism convictions
Jordan executed 15 people on Saturday including 10 convicted on terrorism charges ranging from an attack a decade ago on Western tourists to the slaying of a writer, a judicial source and the government spokesman Mohammad al Momani said on Saturday. Al Momani said those executed included one man who was convicted of an attack last year on an intelligence compound that killed five security personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Divorce proceedings
|60
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Fri
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC