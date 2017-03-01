Jordan executes 10 men convicted of t...

Jordan executes 10 men convicted of terror charges

13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Jordan on Saturday executed 10 men convicted of terrorism charges, including deadly attacks on tourists, Jordanian security forces and a local writer, the government spokesman said. It was the largest round of executions since pro-Western Jordan launched its crackdown on Islamic extremists more than two years ago.

