Jihadi faces jail after hiding Islami...

Jihadi faces jail after hiding Islamic State data in cufflink

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

A cyber jihadi is facing jail for hiding his online support for the Islamic State's campaign of terror in a James Bond-style cufflink. Samata Ullah, 34, pleaded guilty to five terror offences, including membership of IS, training, and preparation of terrorist acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 16 hr CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Sat Capn 1
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Mar 16 Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Mar 16 Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Mar 15 DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC