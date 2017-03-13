Jeff Daniels to star in Hulu's 9/11 s...

Jeff Daniels to star in Hulu's 9/11 series The Looming Tower

WECT-TV Wilmington

Jeff Daniels , who delivered some of TV's best monologues ever as Will McAvoy on HBO's The Newsroom , is going to Hulu's 9/11 series The Looming Tower, according to reports. The series, based on the 2006 book of the same name that won author Lawrence Wright a Pulitzer Prize, depicts how Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda become menacing threats, and how infighting between U.S. intelligence agencies contributed to their rise.

Chicago, IL

