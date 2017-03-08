Islamic State suspects face terrorism...

Islamic State suspects face terrorism charges in Germany

German authorities said Wednesday they have charged four men with membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria, with three of them also accused of planning to carry out an attack in Germany. In a statement, federal prosecutors said Syrian citizens Saleh A. , 25; Hamza C. , 27; and Mahood B. , 25; allegedly intended to carry out an attack using explosive vests in the western city of Duesseldorf - a plan that was foiled when one of the men turned himself in to French police.

