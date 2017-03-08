Islamic State suspects face terrorism charges in Germany
German authorities said Wednesday they have charged four men with membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria, with three of them also accused of planning to carry out an attack in Germany. In a statement, federal prosecutors said Syrian citizens Saleh A. , 25; Hamza C. , 27; and Mahood B. , 25; allegedly intended to carry out an attack using explosive vests in the western city of Duesseldorf - a plan that was foiled when one of the men turned himself in to French police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|14 min
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC