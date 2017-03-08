Iraq vows to target militants in neighboring countries
" Iraq's prime minister says it will continue to target militants in neighboring countries, as it did last month with airstrikes against Islamic State positions in Syria. Addressing a forum in the autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday, Haider al-Abadi said he "will not hesitate" to target terrorism positions that pose a threat to Iraq from inside neighboring countries, adding that such actions would only be carried out with the consent of the neighboring government.
