Iraq vows to target militants in neig...

Iraq vows to target militants in neighboring countries

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Iraq's prime minister says it will continue to target militants in neighboring countries, as it did last month with airstrikes against Islamic State positions in Syria. Addressing a forum in the autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday, Haider al-Abadi said he "will not hesitate" to target terrorism positions that pose a threat to Iraq from inside neighboring countries, adding that such actions would only be carried out with the consent of the neighboring government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... 2 hr Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 7 hr Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon 15 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC