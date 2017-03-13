Iran: Israeli aggression against Syria boosts Takfiri-Zionist terrorists

Iran called on Saturday the recent Israeli airstrike against targets in the Syrian territory an indication that the "bloodsucking" regime shares interests with "Takfiri-Zionist terrorists" in the Syrian battlefield. "The Zionist regime's aggression against Syria comes at a time when the country's army and anti-terrorist front have the upper-hand in their fight against the bloodsucking terrorists and are pushing terrorists back from the Syrian towns and villages," a statement carried on the official website of Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

