Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US firms
Iran said Sunday it has imposed sanctions on 15 American companies over their alleged support for Israel, terrorism and repression in the region. Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 13, 2017.
