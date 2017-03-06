India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges

Daniel Bogden, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, right, and FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse of Las Vegas address the media in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday March 7, 2017, after India citizen Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 15 years in prison ... RENO, Nev. - A 41-year-old citizen of India was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan.

