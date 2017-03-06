India native gets 15 years in prison ...

India native gets 15 years in prison on terrorism charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Daniel Bogden, U.S. Attorney for Nevada, right, and FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse of Las Vegas address the media in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday March 7, 2017, after India citizen Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 15 years in prison ... RENO, Nev. - A 41-year-old citizen of India was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in a U.S. prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring while living in northern Nevada to plot terror strikes in his home country on the border with Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 23 hr Texxy the Indepen... 61
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mon Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC