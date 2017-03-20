In war vs terrorists, Duterte vows: "I will not allow civilians to be killed"
President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said military operations against terrorist groups are focused only on "selective targets" because "I will not allow civilians to be killed in the process." Duterte's statement came 11 days after a year-old baby girl was killed and an 11-year old boy injured in Basilan during military operations in pursuit of the Abu Sayyaf, for which the Western Mindanao Command chief apologized.
