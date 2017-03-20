Haider al-Abadi, Iraq prime minister, sees U.S. 'more engaged' in terror fight
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on the United States and other allies to "stay focused" in the fight against Islamic State Monday, saying he sees a new willingness in the Trump administration to take a more direct role in the fight not just to contain but to defeat the terror group. "We can eliminate this terrorist organization," Mr. al-Abadi told a Washington audience just hours after meeting with President Trump at the White House ahead of a major summit this week of officials from the 68-nation coalition battling the group also known as ISIS.
