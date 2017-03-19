Google to revamp ad policies after UK...

Google to revamp ad policies after UK, big brands boycott

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Google, the primary revenue driver for Alphabet Inc., announced changes to its advertising policies after major brands pulled ads from the platform because they appeared alongside offensive content, such as videos promoting terrorism or anti-Semitism. The US company said in a blog post Friday it would give clients more control over where their ads appear on both YouTube, the video-sharing service it owns, and the Google Display Network, which posts advertising to third-party websites.

