German court sentences 'racist terror...

German court sentences 'racist terrorists' for planned refugee attacks

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A German court sentenced four far-right militants to between three and five years behind bars on Wednesday for forming a "terrorist association" with racist and anti-Semitic aims and planning to attack refugees. In the last two years, during which more than a million migrants have arrived in Germany, authorities have tried to crack down on right-wing groups who have stepped up attacks on foreigners.

Chicago, IL

