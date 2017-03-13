German court sentences 'racist terrorists' for planned refugee attacks
A German court sentenced four far-right militants to between three and five years behind bars on Wednesday for forming a "terrorist association" with racist and anti-Semitic aims and planning to attack refugees. In the last two years, during which more than a million migrants have arrived in Germany, authorities have tried to crack down on right-wing groups who have stepped up attacks on foreigners.
