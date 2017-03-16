French school shooting: 4 shot, 10 hurt, student arrested

A 16-year-old student who had troubled relations with his peers opened fire at a high school in southern France on Thursday, wounding at least two other students and the principal who tried to intervene, officials said. Police moved into the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the town of Grasse - the country's picturesque perfume capital - and quickly arrested the still-armed suspect, identified by the Interior Ministry spokesman as Killian Barbey.

