France's defense a key issue for country's next president

France's presidential election campaign is taking note of an attack on a military patrol at Paris' Orly Airport by a suspected Islamic extremist who was shot dead by soldiers. Most notably, the party of far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen sought to make political hay from Saturday's attack, accusing previous administrations and Socialist President Francois Hollande's current government of being weak in the face of security threats.

