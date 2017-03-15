France, Germany Seek European Center against Radicalization
The top security officials in France and Germany are calling for the creation of a European center to combat the radicalization of people the Islamic State group tries to attract with its propaganda. French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and his German counterpart, Thomas de Maiziere, said Wednesday that the European center would not replace national anti-terrorism initiatives, but would link and complement them.
