Feds: Man in terror support case thre...

Feds: Man in terror support case threatened to behead mom

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this courtroom drawing, Elvis Redzepagic, left, appears before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, right, Saturday, March 4, 2017 in New York, during his arraignment on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors say the New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... 8 hr Hillary got thumped 4
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 3 Divorce proceedings 60
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC