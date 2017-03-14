Federal judge delays start of terrorism trial in Denver for 9 months
A federal judge in Denver has approved a nine-month continuance of a terrorism trial after the defendant's attorneys accused prosecutors of failing to disclose evidence in a timely manner. Five years after Bakhtiyor Jameav, 50, of Philadelphia, was charged with providing material support to the Islamic Jihad Union, Senior Judge John Kane ruled to postpone the trial again until January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 12
|misbehaved
|1
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC