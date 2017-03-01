FBI undercover stings foil terrorist ...

FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots - but how many are agency-created?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr., 25, of Columbia, was arrested Friday and accused of plotting a Presidents Day jihadist terrorist attack on buses, trains and a train station in Kansas City. Schemes to carry out a Presidents Day jihadist attack on a train station in Kansas City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 5 hr Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Feb 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC