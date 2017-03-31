FBI releases never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attack on the Pentagon
FBI releases never-before-seen photos from 9/11 attack on the Pentagon The previously unpublished photos shows the immediate, grim aftermath of the terrorists' attack. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2nHHtM5 A previously unpublished photo made available by the FII on March 31, 2017 shows the exterior damage after the hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on Sept.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|11
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
