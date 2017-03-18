False sense of security? Experts weig...

False sense of security? Experts weigh the threat that terrorism poses Japan

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Widely regarded as a safe place to live, Japan currently sits in ninth position on the Global Peace Index's list of the most peaceful nations on the planet. The East Asian nation is generally believed to be an orderly society that has incredibly low homicide and assault rates, and it certainly doesn't feel very dangerous walking around the center of Tokyo late at night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri CombOver Donald 66
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? Thu Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... Thu Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid Wed DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC