Ex-civil rights lawyer dies days after terror client's death
In this Nov. 19, 2009, file photo, Lynne Stewart speaks to supporters before entering federal court in Manhattan to surrender, in New York. Stewart, the outspoken civil rights lawyer who represented the downtrodden and was disbarred and jailed after being convicted of helping a terrorist client communicate with followers, died Tuesday March 7, 2017, in Brooklyn at age 77. She was released early from prison three years ago because she was expected to die of cancer.
