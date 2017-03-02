Ex-CIA Agent Freed in Europe Thanks Trump Administration
A former American CIA agent released from prison in Portugal hours before her planned extradition to Italy is thanking President Donald Trump for what she describes as his administration's intervention in her case. Sabrina de Sousa told The Associated Press on Thursday that U.S. officials were in contact with authorities in both Portugal and Italy ahead of her release.
