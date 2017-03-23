Emergency services on Westminster Bri...

Emergency services on Westminster Bridge. Photo: PA Wire

10 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

Neighbours have paid tearful tributes to a Clapham pensioner who was killed when a crazed man mowed down pedestrians in the Westminster terror attack. Leslie Rhodes, 75, of Macaulay Road, was one of three people to be killed when Khalid Masood ploughed a hired Hyundai into passersby on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

