Egyptian security officers killed in Sinai explosion

12 hrs ago

The explosion took place on Thursday evening when a security patrol came upon a militant planting the device by a road in the town of al-Arish. The security force exchanged fire with these elements and killed one of them and detonated an explosive device that was found beside his body while other elements fled away, the statement added.

